Bayer AG - ADR (BAYRY) Price Target Decreased by 14.62% to 31.76

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Bayer AG - ADR (OTC:BAYRY) has been revised to 31.76 / share. This is an decrease of 14.62% from the prior estimate of 37.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.70 to a high of 65.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.24% from the latest reported closing price of 14.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYRY is 0.79%, an increase of 16.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 11,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BAYRY / Bayer AG - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 16.15% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,566K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 1,677K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 12.79% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 7.33% over the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 509K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 7.02% over the last quarter.

