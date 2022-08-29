Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said that new data presented on Monday highlighted the potential of finerenone, compared with a placebo, to reduce the incidence of sudden cardiac death in a broad range of patients, including early and late stages of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

