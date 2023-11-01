BayCurrent Consulting (TYO:6532) Price Target Decreased by 5.32% to 6,456.60

The average one-year price target for BayCurrent Consulting (TYO:6532) has been revised to 6,456.60 / share. This is an decrease of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 6,819.43 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,353.00 to a high of 8,925.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.76% from the latest reported closing price of 3,759.00 / share.

BayCurrent Consulting Maintains 1.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.06%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in BayCurrent Consulting. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6532 is 0.31%, a decrease of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.51% to 34,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,041K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,465K shares, representing a decrease of 34.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6532 by 36.23% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,863K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6532 by 0.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,795K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6532 by 11.16% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,537K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6532 by 16.95% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,405K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6532 by 22.63% over the last quarter.

