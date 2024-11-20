BayCom raises quarterly dividend 50% to 15c per share

BayCom (BCML) Corp announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15c per share on the company’s outstanding common stock, which represents a 50% increase from 10c per share in the company’s quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 12, 2024.

