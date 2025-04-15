BAYCOM Earnings Preview: Recent $BCML Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BAYCOM ($BCML) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,970,000 and earnings of $0.53 per share.
BAYCOM Insider Trading Activity
BAYCOM insiders have traded $BCML stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE J. GUARINI (President and CEO) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $742,500
BAYCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of BAYCOM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 273,135 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,330,943
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 186,553 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,007,082
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 64,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,740,198
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 60,075 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,612,413
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 27,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $731,577
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 22,125 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $593,835
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 19,999 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,773
BAYCOM Government Contracts
We have seen $104,055 of award payments to $BCML over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
