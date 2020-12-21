Bay Street To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to see a cautious start on Monday morning, as the country is reportedly going for province-wide lockdown on Christmas eve on spike COVID-19 infections and the fear of a new virulent variant. Further, Canada restricted planes from the U.K. for the next 72 hours to check the spread.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 118.31 points or 0.67% at 17,534.63.

Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT) announced the receipt of a Health Canada licence for Micra AV, the world's smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular synchrony.

On the Covid-19 front, even though the roll-out of the vaccine is on, the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 new strain is creating a panic in the European countries. Countries across the globe are cautious about the new strain that might call for a strict lockdown.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.

Gold futures are retreating $3.40 or 0.20% at $1,885.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.322 or 1.08% at $26.320.

