Markets

Bay Street To Open On Cautious Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to see a cautious start on Monday morning, as the country is reportedly going for province-wide lockdown on Christmas eve on spike COVID-19 infections and the fear of a new virulent variant. Further, Canada restricted planes from the U.K. for the next 72 hours to check the spread.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 118.31 points or 0.67% at 17,534.63.

Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT) announced the receipt of a Health Canada licence for Micra AV, the world's smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular synchrony.

On the Covid-19 front, even though the roll-out of the vaccine is on, the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 new strain is creating a panic in the European countries. Countries across the globe are cautious about the new strain that might call for a strict lockdown.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.

Gold futures are retreating $3.40 or 0.20% at $1,885.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.322 or 1.08% at $26.320.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular