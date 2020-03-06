Bay Street Stares At Another Gap Down Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are headed for a gap down opening on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global markets due to mounting worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Despite major central banks coming out with rate cuts and announcing that they will continue to take appropriate steps to help fight the impact of the virus outbreak on the economies, investors across the globe feel nervous and are largely looking to exit counters. Governments, the IMF and the World Bank have pledged billions of dollars to fight the epidemic, but the mood in global markets is extremely bearish.

On the economic front, data on Canadian imports and exports, and jobs reports are due at 8:30 AM ET. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index reading for the month of February is due out at 10 AM ET.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 225.54 points, or 1.34%, at 16,553.99, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 16,456.74.

In company news, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.5 million and cut its dividend in half due to weakness in commodity prices and reduced global economic prospects following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The company said that it will now pay a monthly dividend of 11.5 cents per share, down from its earlier rate of 23 cents per share.

Asian stocks ended Friday's session deep in the red as the coronavirus accelerated in Europe, North America and Britain, stoking worries about a hit to global economic growth.

European stocks are seeing a free fall amid mounting worries about global growth due to the coronavirus outbreak. The major indices FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 are down 3.4 to 3.9% and the pan European Stoxx 600 is down by about 3.7%.

The Asian Development Bank said today that the coronavirus outbreak will cut global growth by 0.1% to 0.4% and it will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through weak domestic demand, tourism, trade and production linkages and supply disruptions.

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus has infected at least 95,270 people and killed more than 3,200 worldwide.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are plunging $2.25, or about 4.9%, at $43.65 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are rising $19.60, or 1.18%, at $1,687.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.107, or 0.62%, at $17.500 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down $0.0195, or 0.76%, at $2.5535 per pound.

