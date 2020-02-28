Bay Street Stares At Another Gap Down Opening

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative gap on Friday amid growing worries about the coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to weigh down heavily on global economy.

While the death toll and new infections in China are slowing down a bit, the number of new infections has risen in South Korea. More countries are reporting a surge in virus infections, raising fears about an imminent global recession.

China's National Health Commission reported 327 new confirmed cases and 44 new deaths as of Thursday. South Korea confirmed an additional 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 2,022. Germany reportedly quarantined around 1,000 people at home in the western town of Heinsberg.

In the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom said 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others.

The head of the World Health Organization warned the deadly epidemic was now at a "decisive point" and has the potential to become a pandemic.

In Canadian economic news, the country's GDP expanded 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the previous quarter in which it grew 0.3%. In December, GDP expanded 0.3%, month-over-month.

Producer prices in Canada dropped to 117.30 points in January 2020, from 117.40 a month earlier, while wholesale prices were down to 104 points in January from 106.40 points in December 2019.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 324.48 points, or 1.9%, at 16,717.44. The session ended prematurely due to a technical issue.

In company news, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported net loss of $292.9 million, or $1.67 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a loss of $1.6 billion, or $9.11 per diluted shares a year-ago.

The company projected that for fiscal 2020 the gross revenue from SNCL Engineering Services, excluding Capital, will grow by a low single digit percentage, and that segment EBITDA as a percentage of gross revenue, from SNCL Engineering Services, excluding Capital, will be between 10 and 12%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) reported net loss of $103 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against net profit of $174 million in the year-ago quarter.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $182 million compared to a net loss of $50 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $103.6 million, or $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter, up 47% and 43%, respectively, compared to year-ago quarter.

Asian markets tumbled on Friday, tracking cues from Wall Street where stocks suffered their worst single session loss ever on Thursday amid rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

European stocks are tanking once again on reports showing a significant increase in coronavirus cases outside China.

The British economy, which relies to a large extent on tourism revenues and manufacturing, is already seeing the impact, the outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney told Sky News.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are down $1.40, or 3%, at $45.69 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are down $17.90, or 1.1%, at $1,624.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are declining $0.610, or about 3.4%, at $17.125 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down $0.0385, or 1.51%, at $2.5330 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.