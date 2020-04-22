Bay Street Set To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Wednesday morning, tracking positive European markets and a modest rebound in commodity prices.

Market is also likely to react positively to news about the U.S. Senate approving a coronavirus relief package worth nearly half-a-trillion dollar to protect small business in the U.S.

In economic news, the annual inflation rate in Canada dropped to 0.9% in March 2020 from 2.2% in the previous month and market expectations of 1.2%.. It was the lowest inflation rate since May 2015. Month-on-month, the consumer price index decreased 0.6% in March of 2020 over the previous month.

Core consumer prices in Canada rose 1.7% in March of 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

On Tuesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a big negative gap, ended down 448.22 points, or 3.12%, at 13,940.06.

In company news, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) has withdrawn the financial guidance it originally issued on January 22, 2020. The company noted that, although it expects COVID-19 to adversely impact total service revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the short-term, strong free cash flow remains a priority for Rogers in the current year.

Rogers' first-quarter adjusted earnings per share was C$0.71 compared to C$0.78, previous year. Total revenue decreased 5% to C$3.42 billion, largely driven by a 17% decrease in Wireless equipment revenue.

Metro Inc. (MU.TO) reported second-quarter profit of $176.2 million or 69 cents per diluted share compared with a profit of $121.5 million or 47 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as oil prices slumped again and investors continued to fret over the spread of Covid-19. The U.S. Senate's nod to a coronavirus relief package to protect small businesses in the country from shutting down supported the markets a bit.

European stocks were moving higher on Wednesday after countries such as Italy and Spain announced plans to begin easing tight lockdown measures.

Further helping underpin investor sentiment, the U.S. Senate has approved legislation worth $484 billion to provide funding for a small business jobs program, hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, and national strategic testing.

Crude oil futures for June are rising $0.14, or 1.21%, at $11.71 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up $25.00, or 1.5%, at $1,712.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.099, or 0.65%, at $14.975 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.