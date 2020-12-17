Bay Street Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Higher futures and commodity prices amid continued optimism about a U.S. fiscal stimulus point to a positive start for Canadian shares on Thursday.

Data showing a sharp jump in hiring by private businesses in the month of November is expected to help as well. According to the data released by Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), employment in Canada increased by 40,800 jobs in November. In October, private businesses shed 79,500 jobs.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from a session earlier. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 60.94 points or 0.35% at 17,567.42, after scaling a low of 17,480.77 and a high of 17,600.56 intraday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) said Wednesday it has reached an agreement with its lenders to extend the maturity of its credit facility to December 31, 2022. The company also said it has ceased operations at the Aurora Sun facility and scaled back production at the Aurora Sky facility to 25% of its previous capacity.

OceanaGold Corporation (OGC.TO) announced that it has completed contractual close on a refinance of its Revolving Credit Facility. The new Facility of $250 million is supported by a group of six leading international banks.

Asian shares ended higher on Thursday amid continued optimism concerning U.S. stimulus and vaccine rollouts. The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge that it would keep very easy policy in place until it sees "substantial further progress" in employment and inflation helped underpin underlying sentiment.

European stocks extended gains for the fourth day running to hover near 10-month highs on Thursday, as U.S. stimulus hopes and optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.40 or 0.8% at $48.22 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $27.80 or 1.5% at $1,886.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.908 or 3.6% at $25.960 an ounce.

