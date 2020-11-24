Bay Street Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a firm start Tuesday morning amid continued optimism about coronavirus vaccine, as well as on news from the U.S. about Joe Biden's transition as the new President following the General Services Administration beginning the formal transition process.

Higher crude oil futures are expected to contribute as well to a positive start.

U.S. futures are up sharply on Joe Biden's transition as the new President of the U.S., and on news that he has picked Antony Blinken as Secretary of State and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 75.43 points or 0.44% at 17,094.53, extending gains to a third straight session.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.TO) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Confederation Lake Properties from Pistol Bay Mining Inc. consisting of nearly 15,000 hectares. The purchase price for the Confederation Belt properties is $500,000 in cash and $1,250,000 of Trillium Gold Shares.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as investors cheered more positive results from coronavirus vaccine trails and the administrator of the General Services Administration formally designated Joe Biden as the apparent winner of the U.S. presidential election.

European stocks are firmly up in positive territory, lifted by encouraging news on the U.S. political front, and continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines. Data showing a faster than expected rebound by the German economy in the third quarter is also aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.64 or 1.47% at $43.70 a barrel.

Bullion prices are falling again. Gold futures are down $34.70 or 1.9% at $1,802.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.0658 or 2.7% at $22.975 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.