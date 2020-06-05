Bay Street Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Friday morning, tracking cues from Asian and European markets, and data showing less than expected job losses in Canada and the U.S. in the month of May.

According to the data released a little while ago, the Canadian economy added 289,600 jobs in May of 2020, compared to market expectations of a 500,000 drop. Full Time Employment in Canada increased by 219,400 in May of 2020.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 13.7% in May from 13% in the previous month. Market had expected unemployment rate to come in at about 15%.

In the U.S., employment jumped by about 2.5 million jobs in May, as against forecast for a loss of about 8 million. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%, less than an expected rate of 19.8%.

The market ended weak on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 47.24 points or 0.3% at 15,527.87. The index had added about 2.5% in the previous three sessions..

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) sait it is selling its entire stake in Alcanna to an underwriting syndicate led by Cormark Securities Inc. Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores. The company also operates 31 cannabis retail stores under the "Nova Cannabis" brand. As per the agreement between the two companies, the underwriters will buy 9.2 million common shares of Alcanna currently held by Aurora Cannabis on a "bought deal" basis.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) announced that it would cut 2,500 jobs at its aviation unit and take a related charge of $40 million this year, due to drop in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Friday even as investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. employment report due out later in the day.

European stocks are mostly higher amid optimism about economic recovery thanks to reopening of businesses across several parts of Europe. Positive reaction to the massive expansion of ECB's bond-buying program is also contributing to the uptick.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are rising $0.96 or 2.58% at $38.37 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are down $18.60 or 1.07% at 1,708.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are declining $0.206 or 1.14%, at $17.855 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are gaining $0.0495 or 1.98%, at $2.5390 per pound.

