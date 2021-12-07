Bay Street Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Tuesday morning, tracking positive cues from global markets and firm crude oil prices amid easing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Data on Canada's trade balance is due at 8:30 AM ET. The Ivey PMI reading for November is due at 10 AM ET.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its rate decision on Wednesday.

The Canadian market rose sharply on Monday amid easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as reports indicated the new strain causes milder symptoms. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,898.17, ended with a gain of 227.83 points or 1.1% at 20,861.10.

Asian stocks moved higher on Tuesday after experts said the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus would not be as dangerous as Delta. Chinese shares ended slightly higher after the People's Bank of China released about 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) of liquidity into the financial system via a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for most banks.

European stocks are up sharply, with several markets climbing to one-week highs, as Omicron fears somewhat subsided. Data showing a faster than expected pace of recovery of German industrial production in October is also aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are up $2.13 or 3.07% at $71.62 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are gaining $4.90 or 0.28% at $1,784.40 an ounce, while Silver futures for March are rising $0.202 or 0.91% at $22.465 an ounce.

