Bay Street Sees Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks might open mixed on Monday as investors are keenly pursuing Russian moves against Ukraine. There are reports of fierce fighting close to Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Canadian President Justin Trudeau announced a ban on Russian oil imports to the country in protest over the war against Ukraine.

Canada eased fully vaccinated international travellers and has also dropped its travel advisory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is gaining 20.36 points or 0.096 percent to 21,126.36.

Financial stocks move to the downside on the day. Royal Bank of Canada is down, while Bank of Nova Scotia is aiming to gain.

Canadian National Railway is declining 0.63 percent to $157.24, while Shopify Inc. is trending up 2.56 percent to $694.26. Fortis is up 1.95 percent to $246.05. The U.S. dollar index futures turned positive after a slowdown. Gold Futures are up at $1,920.25 up 1.01 percent.

S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is currently at $209.24, up 5.21 points of 2.55 percent.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 26.53 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,488.83 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 48.69 points, or 0.21 percent, to 22,761.71.

Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average jumped 317.90 points, or 1.20 percent, to 26,844.72, while the broader Topix index ended up 10.24 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,897.17.

European shares are trading lower.

