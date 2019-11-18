Bay Street Seen Opening With Slightly Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note, albeit with a slightly positive bias on Monday.

While optimism about a potential U.S.-China interim trade deal is likely to aid sentiment, weak gold prices and sluggish crude oil may render the energy and materials sectors a bit sluggish.

According to reports, China's Vice Premier Liu Hu spoke with US administrative officials over the weekend about a phase-one trade deal.

Chinese media Xinhua says Washington and Beijing had a high-level phone conversation on Saturday, discussing core issues, and that the discussions were constructive.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 56.29 points, or 0.33%, at 17,028.47 a new closing high. The index touched a fresh record high of 17,035.96.

In company news, Cott Corporation (BCB.TO) today announced that DS Services of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, acquired substantially all of the assets of WG America Company and certain affiliated companies.

Australian firm Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would buy Barrick Gold Corp's 50% stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for a consideration of $750 million.

Investors are likely to react to an announcement from Saudi Aramco that it plans to sell a 1.5% stake in the company or about 3 billion shares through an initial public offering for the estimate price between 30 riyals or $8 per share and 32 riyals or $8.53 per share.

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant could be worth between 6 trillion riyals or $1.6 trillion and 6.4 trillion riyals or $1.7 trillion, less than the $2 trillion figure the kingdom's crown prince had previously targeted.

Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Europen shares were turning in a mixed performance with investors looking for directional clues.

In commodities, crude oil futures for December were down $0.10, or 0.17%, at $57.62 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were declining $9.90, or 0.67%, at $1,458.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were down $0.182, or 1.07%, at $16.766 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were up $0.0015, or 0.06%, at $2.6390 per pound.

