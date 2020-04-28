Bay Street Seen Opening With Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias Tuesday morning, tracking the trend in European markets, where stocks are gaining in strength amid reports about easing lockdown restrictions in several coronavirus hot spots.

The focus will be on the upcoming monetary policy statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The Fed's statement is due out on Wednesday, while the ECB will come out with its policy announcement on Thursday.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 221.75 points, or 1.54%, at 14,642.11.

In company news, Canadian National Railway Co. (CP.TO) said it is withdrawing its profit forecast as uncertainty fostered by the COVID-19 pandemic tears up the transportation industry playbook.

The impact on freight demand of worldwide containment measures has prompted the country's largest railway to scrub its 2020 guidance as well as the three-year targets it outlined last June. "We still feel that the worst is not behind us," said chief financial officer Ghislain Houle.

Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday amid persisting worries about coronavirus infections and oil's continued slide.

European markets are notably higher, extending gains from the previous session amid signs of slowing coronavirus spread in hot spots and easing lockdown restriction by some countries and U.S. states.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are down $1.55, or 12.1%, at $11.23 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,724.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.020, or 0.13%, at $15.230 an ounce.

The International Rescue Committee's warning that the global spread of coronavirus could go up to one billion may weigh on sentiment and force investors to stay cautious.

The total death toll in the U.S. increased to nearly 57,000, while total infections crossed more than 1,010,500. Spain reported total death of 23,822, with 301 new deaths. On a global basis, there are more than 3,082,726 infections.

