Bay Street Seen Opening With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, set to take place later today.

Worries about a surge in virus cases forced the Canadian government to impose lockdown restrictions on pubs and restaurants, raising concerns about growth. Lower crude oil prices may also weigh on sentiment.

On the economic front, data on industrial product price and raw materials prices for the month of August, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian shares ended on a firm note on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid optimism about new coronavirus relief package in the U.S., and encouraging data on China's industrial profits. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 177.46 points or 1.1% as it settled at 16,242.81.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) said Monday that activist investor Nelson Peltz has resigned as a senior advisor to the company, effective September 25, 2020.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) announced Wednesday evening that the company is expanding manufacturing capacity for production of its proprietary membrane electrode assemblies, or MEAs, by early 2021 at its headquarter facility in Vancouver.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors pinned hopes on a new U.S. coronavirus relief bill and looked ahead to the first U.S. presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, set to take place later today.

European stocks are down in negative territory despite coming off early lows. The mood is cautious with investors looking ahead to the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, scheduled to take place later today.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November are down $0.29 or 0.71% at $40.31 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.50 or 0.5% at $1,891.80 an ounce. Silver futures are up $0.441, or 1.87% at $20.045 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.0210 or 0.7% at $2.9690 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.