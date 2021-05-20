Bay Street Seen Opening Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, tracking weak crude oil and bullion prices, and weak jobs data.

Concerns about inflation and worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might consider tapering its asset buying program sooner than expected are also likely to weigh on the market.

Data released by Automatic Data Processing Inc. showed Canada added 351,300 jobs in the month of April, much less than the addition of 634,800 jobs in the previous month, and below the expected addition of 500,000 jobs.

According to a report from Statistics Canada, Canada's new housing price index rose to 9.9% in April, compared with 7.9% in the same month last year. Month-on-month, the index rose 1.9% in April, from 1.1% a month earlier.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 90.02 points or 0.46% at 19,417.03, nearly 200 points off the day's low of 19,224.23.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after the FOMC meeting minutes suggested the U.S. central bank has begun debating whether to normalize monetary policy. Chinese shares closed flat as the country's central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected.

After opening on a firm note and briefly falling into negative territory, the major European markets are modestly higher with investors focusing in earnings, shrugging off concerns about Bitcoin's plunge.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.95 or 1.48% at $62.41 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $12.40 or 0.66% at $1,869.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.160 or 057% at $27.865 an ounce.

