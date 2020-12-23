Bay Street Seen Opening Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday, but buying interest is likely to remain subdued due to upcoming holidays.

The approval of a $900 billion relief package in the U.S. is likely to aid sentiment. Meanwhile, President Trump has asked Congress to amend it and to increase the individual check from $600 to $2000.

Worries about rising coronavirus cases across the world might limit market's gains.

On the economic front, data on Canadian GDP for the month of October is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH.TO) announced that it has received notice that its largest customer, United Digestive, does not intend to renew its professional services agreements pursuant to which CRH provides anesthesia services to 12 of UD's surgery centers in the Greater Atlanta Georgia market.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO) announced on Tuesday that following the execution of a non-binding MOU with Rio Tinto, it has completed the first phase of its comprehensive funding review process, which involved the identification, market testing and evaluation of a range of funding options available to Oyu Tolgoi LLC.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, led by gains in technology shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 51.57 points or 0.29% at 17,552.46, after scaling a low of 17,478.36 and a high of 17,572.91 intraday.

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday as worries over a new Covid-19 strain eased and U.S. lawmakers approved a $900 billion relief package for the world's biggest economy.

Chinese shares rose after a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was found to be safe and triggered immune responses in early and mid-stage trials.

European stocks are broadly higher as Brexit talks are edging towards their final deadline and France reopened its borders with the U.K. to travelers and truck drivers who test negative for Covid-19.

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly said that the bloc was making a "final push" to strike a Brexit deal with Britain ahead of December 31.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.06 or 0.13% at $47.08 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.40 or 0.3% at $1,864.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.040 or 0.16% at $25.495 an ounce.

