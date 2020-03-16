Bay Street Seen Opening Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open with a big negative gap Monday morning amid rising concerns about the impact of the coronavirus spread.

Asian and European stocks crashed today. U.S. index futures hit the lower circuit, forcing suspension of contracts, and commodity prices are seeing a free fall as well.

Global central banks have announced further stimulus to help fight the outbreak, but the mood across global markets is extremely bearish as investors fear the magnitude of the impact of the virus outbreak would still be very heavy and might well push the global economy into a recession. In fact, many economists feel the recession has already set in.

The US Federal Reserve reduced the interest rate to near zero on Sunday as the coronavirus outbreak harmed communities and disrupted economic activity.

Further, the Fed said it will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion.

On Friday, stocks rallied sharply on bargain hunting, rebounding from a terrible setback it suffered a session earlier. A sharp 50-basis points interest rate cut announced by Bank of Canada supported the market. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a whopping gain of 1,207.88 points, or 9.66%, at 13,716.33.

In company news, Shaw Communications (SJR.TO) said it plans to temporarily close its 116 corporate Freedom Mobile and Shaw's 43 retail stores through March 27 due to COVID-19 virus outbreak. The company noted that employees affected by this announcement will be paid for the time they would have been scheduled to work during this period.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF.TO) announced that it has reduced its 2020 capital spending budget to C$325 million, or about 40% at the midpoint of prior 2020 guidance of C$520 to C$570 million, citing decline in crude oil prices.

Asian markets tumbled on Monday despite the emergency rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the RBNZ and a fresh round of liquidity injections in China, as worries about coronavirus spread and weak Chinese industrial data weighed on stocks.

European stocks are plunging sharply with shares of travel and leisure companies leading the fall, after the World Health Organization said Europe has now become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Germany is planning partial border closures, while the French government is considering putting Paris into full lockdown. Spain, Austria and the Netherlands have also imposed strict restrictions, while the U.K. government is facing growing calls to take more drastic measures to fight the outbreak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $2.30, or 7.1%, at $29.81 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are down $37.80, or 2.5%, at $1,478.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are declining $1.890, or 13%, at $12.610 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are plunging $0.0955, or nearly 4%, at $2.3680 per pound.

