Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Lower index futures and sliding gold prices point to a weak start for Canadian shares Tuesday morning. Weak Asian and European markets amid worries about growth may weigh on sentiment.

Data showed profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for a sixth month, increasing by 10.1% year-on-year in August, following an annual growth of 16.4% in July.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday, led by gains in energy and healthcare stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 60.76 points or 0.3% at 20,463.42, after scaling a low of 20,428.19 and a high of 20,503.83.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) reported fourth-quarter net loss of C$134 million, an improvement from a loss of more than C$1.8 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net sales declined to C$54.8 million from C$72.1 million a year ago.

On the economic front, data on Canadian weekly earnings for the month of July is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday, with worries about the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China and Fed tapering signals denting sentiment. Chinese markets advanced after the People's Bank of China pledged to ensure a "healthy property market" amid the China Evergrande Group crisis.

European stocks are notably lower, weighed down by rising Treasury yields, surging oil prices and weak industrial profits data from China.

Goldman Sachs has cut its forecasts for China's economic growth in 2021 as constraints on energy consumption added to headwinds facing the world's second-largest economy.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are gaining $0.87 or 1.15% at $76.32 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $16.40 or 0.95% at $1,735.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.469 or 2.07% at $22.225 an ounce.

