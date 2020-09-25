Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note Friday morning, tracking weakness in European markets and lower crude oil and bullion prices.

U.S. futures are notably lower amid continued uncertainty about a new coronavirus relief bill and concerns over rising virus cases in several countries in Europe and other parts of the world.

Canadian stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday, due largely to some bargain hunting. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 95.15 points or 0.6% at 15,912.26.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) announced on Thursday that it has priced a public offering of $425.0 million principal amount of 1.41% notes due October 15, 2027. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be approximately $423.3 million, which the company intends to use to fund the previously announced redemption on November 20, 2020 of all of its outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares and for general corporate purposes.

Asian markets ended higher on Friday, reacting to reports that U.S. democrats are drafting a new $2.4 trillion relief bill, aimed at resuming the stalled stimulus talks with Republicans.

European stocks are notably lower amid rising concerns about potential impact of new lockdown restrictions on economic growth. The U.K., France and Spain reported sharp spikes in coronavirus cases on Thursday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are down $0.37 or 0.87% at $39.94 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are lower by $14.20 or 0.76% at $1,862.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.271 or 1.17% at $22.925 an ounce. Copper futures are down $0.0110 or 0.4% at $2.9570 per pound.

