Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Notably lower U.S. and Canadian futures, weak gold prices and weakness in European markets point to a negative start for Canadian stocks Thursday morning.

The Federal Reserve's decision to not add to existing stimulus and its warning that the Congress might have to come out with fiscal stimulus to address some of issues concerning unemployment and wage growth are weighing on sentiment.

Markets in Europe are off early lows, but still trail previous closing levels by notable margins. The Bank of England today left interest rates unchanged and retained the size of the asset purchase programme at GBP 745 billion.

Data showing a less than expected drop in U.S. jobless claims last week may also weigh on stocks.

In economic news from Canada, data from ADP showed private businesses shed 205,400 jobs in August 2020, after shedding about 523,000 jobs in July.

On Wednesday, the Canadian market failed to hold early gains and ended notably lower. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,495.59, ended the session with a loss of 135.61 points or 0.83% at 16,295.66.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are down $0.25 or 0.6% at $39.91 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $22.10 or 1.1% at $1,948.40 an ounce. Silver futures are down $0.471 or 1.7% at $27.005 an ounce.

