Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian and European markets, after the World Bank said the global economy will shrink 5.2% this year, the deepest recession since the Second World War.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting begins today. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates. The market awaits its accompanying statement for its views on the economy, and hopes there would be some additional stimulus to help boost growth.

On Monday, the market ended on a firm note, extending gains from the previous session, amid continued optimism about economic recovery thanks to gradual reopening of businesses. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 120.84 points or 0.76% at 15,974.91, slightly off the session's high of 15,980.07.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday as investors were extremely cautious after recent strong gains. World Bank's warning about a sharp economic contraction weighed on sentiment.

European stocks are drifting lower after the World Bank warned the global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year, representing the deepest recession since the Second World War. Data showing the euro area economy contracted at the fastest pace since 1995 in the first quarter, and Germany's exports declined at the sharpest pace since 1950 in April hurt as well.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are down $0.14 or 0.37% at $38.05 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $12.30 or 0.7% at $1,717.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are gaining $0.022, or 0.13%, at $17.915 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0110 or 0.43% at $2.5765 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.