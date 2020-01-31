Bay Street Seen Opening On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower Friday morning, tracking cues from European markets, where stocks are drifting lower amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Investors will also be reacting to the raw materials and producer prices inflation data.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus attack a global health emergency.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 21.19 points, or 0.12%, at 17,490.56, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 17,395.85. The index touched a high of 17,502.91 a few minutes the closing bell.

In company news, Cott Corp. (BCB.TO) announced it has agreed to sell S&D Coffee and Tea to Westrock Coffee Company, LLC for $405 million on a debt free and cash free basis, subject to a customary working capital adjustment.

The sale is part of Cott's transition into a pure-play water solutions provider. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

SNC-Lavalin Group's (SNC.TO) Atkins business has been awarded a five-year extension for its role as Architect Engineering for ITER, the international nuclear fusion energy project.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) reported net income of $107.5 million for the second quarter. That was up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Asian markets ended mixed on Friday with investors reacting to the data on China's manufacturing activity that came in unchanged in January, and the World Health Organization's statement declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.

European markets are trading lower after the United States issued a Level 4 warning, its highest, urging Americans to avoid travel to China as a wave of panic and infections increase. Meanwhile, the U.K. is departing from the European Union today.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are gaining $0.23, or 0.4%, at $52.37 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are down $4.10, or 0.27%, at 1,585.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.137, or 0.77%, at $17.855 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0040, or 0.14%, at $2.5200 per pound.

