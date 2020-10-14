Bay Street Seen Opening On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a somewhat subdued start Wednesday morning as the mood is expected to remain cautious due to virus concerns.

The continued impasse over a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan and the latest setbacks on the vaccine front are likely to weigh on sentiment. Lower crude oil prices may also hurt.

The market ended modestly lower on Tuesday with investors taking some profits after three successive days of gains. Rising coronavirus cases and a lack of positive news on stimulus front also prompted investors to refrain from creating new positions. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index shed 51.98 points or 0.31% as it settled at 16,510.83.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) said it has sold off its entire stake in Australian medical marijuana company Cann Group Ltd., noting that the decision was consistent with its current strategic priorities. The company said that it sold its 11.84% shareholding in Cann Group via off-market trades to a small number of undisclosed buyers, after the market closed on Friday, 9 October 2020.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday as hopes for the passage of a U.S. coronavirus bill faded and news that Eli Lilly's late-stage trial of its antibody treatment for Covid-19 has been paused due to potential safety concerns rendered the mood cautious.

After a flat start and a subsequent uptick thanks to some positive earnings reports, European shares are drifting lower in afternoon trades amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases and uncertainty about development of Covid-19 vaccine.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November are down $0.16 or 0.4% at $40.04 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $8.80 or 0.47% at $1,903.40 an ounce. Silver futures are up $0.206 or 0.85% at $24.335 an ounce, while Copper futures are up $0.0110 or 0.36% at $3.0555 per pound.

