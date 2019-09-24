Bay Street Seen Opening On Sluggish Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a sluggish note on Tuesday, tracking weak crude oil and gold prices.

Worries about global economic slowdown may also weigh on sentiment and prompt investors to refrain from making significant moves.

Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China would resume in a couple of weeks may aid sentiment and help limit market's downside.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved in a tight range between 16,846.40 and 16,892.50, settled with a loss of 32.49 points, or 0.19%, at 16,867.20.

In company news, BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) said it expects its adjusted revenue growth for fiscal 2020 to be in the range of 23 to 25%, driven by a double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year, and adjusted profitability for fiscal 2020. Previously, the company expected adjusted revenue growth of between 23 and 27%.

The company reported a loss of US$44 million in its latest quarter, compared with a profit of $43 million a year ago.

Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) are among the companies in the fray for buying the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Britain's Aviva in a deal likely to be worth up to $2.5 billion. German insurer Allianz, Nippon Life and MS&AD Insurance are the others looking to buy the said businesses of Aviva.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday amid fears of a looming recession in Europe and caution ahead of fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade standoff.

European markets were turning in a mixed performance, with investors digesting data that showed a slight improvement in German business confidence and looking for news on U.S.-China trade front.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were down $0.60, or 1.02%, at $58.04 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were declining $3.40, or 0.2%, at $1,528.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were down $0.121, or 0.66%, at $18.590 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were gaining $0.0055, or 0.21%, at $2.6170 per pound.

