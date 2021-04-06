Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Tuesday morning, tracking firm commodity prices and strength in European markets, amid rising optimism about global economic recovery.

Reports showing spikes in coronavirus cases and extended lockdown measures in several countries may weigh on sentiment and limit market's gains.

The Canadian stock market ended modestly higher on Monday, hitting a fresh all-time in the process. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose to 19,082.65 and eventually ended the session at 19,026.79, netting a gain of 36.47 points or 0.19%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) announced that it has closed its strategic Montney combination with Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) to create the premier Montney producer and leader in responsible energy development. Following this, ARC has now become Canada's largest condensate producer, third-largest natural gas producer, and sixth-largest upstream energy company.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and the extension of lockdown restrictions offset signs of the U.S. economy accelerating out of recession.

Despite acceleration in service sector growth in China, the country's stock market closed flat as the central bank asked the nation's major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year to bring the housing boom under control.

The major European markets, back to business after a long weekend, are trading higher, buoyed by last week's upbeat U.S. jobs data, and on report showing a strong pace of acceleration in China's service sector growth.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May are rising $1.00 or 1.7% at $59.65 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $9.10 or 0.52% at $1,737.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.265 or 1.08% at $25.045 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.