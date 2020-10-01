Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Thursday, tracking cues from European markets and firmer bullion prices.

Investors will also be reacting to data on Canadian building permits and manufacturing activity.

Optimism about a U.S. stimulus package and encouraging data on manufacturing activity in Asia and Europe outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and prompted investors to resume buying in Asian and European markets today.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are scheduled to resume discussions on a potential new coronavirus relief package today.

Data on Canada's manufacturing activity in the month of September is due at 9:30 AM ET. Earlier, at 8:30 AM ET, data on building permits for the month August is due.

On Wednesday, Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 90.14 points or 0.56% at 16,121.38, after scaling a low of 16,090.60 and a high of 16,273.75 intraday.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) announced Wednesday evening that it has received approval from its syndicate of lenders to extend the revolving period applicable to the Company's existing credit facility to October 30, 2020 from September 30, 2020.

Asian stocks closed notably higher on Thursday as optimism over a new stimulus package in the U.S. and positive private sector jobs data lifted sentiment and pushed up prices. Positive manufacturing data from Australia and India contributed as well to the gains in the markets.

European stocks are up in positive territory amid hopes about a U.S. stimulus deal and on fairly encouraging data on euro zone manufacturing activity in the month of September.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November are down $0.70 or 1.7% at $39.52 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $9.70 or 0.51% at $1,905.20 an ounce. Silver futures are up $0.431 or 1.8% at $23.935 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.0250 or 0.8% at $3.0080 per pound.

