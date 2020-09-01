Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Tuesday morning, tracking higher crude oil and bullion prices. Encouraging data on China's manufacturing sector activity may also help lift sentiment.

Worries about geopolitical tensions and rising coronavirus cases may cap market's upside.

Markit will release a report on Canada's manufacturing activity in the month of August, at 9.30 AM ET.

On Monday, the market ended notably lower with stocks from consumer discretionary, financial and industrials shares suffering sharp losses. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which spent the entire session in the red, ended with a loss of 191.35 points or 1.15% at 16,514.44, not far off from the day's low of 16,498.08.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors largely staying cautious as concerns about rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions outweighed data showing continued expansion in China's manufacturing sector activity.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.1 from 52.8 in July amid the sharpest increase in output and new orders since 2011. New export work rose for the first time this year, while employment moved closer to stabilization.

Among the major European markets, Germany is fairly well placed in positive territory. France is swinging between gains and losses, while the U.K. market is down sharply, dragged down by financials and consumer discretionary stocks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are up $0.49 or 1.15% at $43.10 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are up $18.80 or 0.95% at $1,997.40 an ounce. Silver futures for December are rising $0.561 or nearly 2% at $29.155 an ounce, while Copper futures for December are up $0.0050 or 0.16% at $3.0665 per pound.

