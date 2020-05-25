Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Monday morning with investors closely tracking the developments following several countries reopening their businesses that had been locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Activity is likely to be largely stock specific.

Rising concerns about U.S.-China tensions after Beijing blamed the U.S. of pushing relations towards a "new cold war" may weigh and limit market's upside.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said over the weekend that Washington's political attacks on China over the coronavirus and global trade issues "are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new cold war."

The U.S. Commerce Ministry added more than 30 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 28.79 points, or 0.19%, at 14,913.64, nearly 80 points off the day's low of 14,834.82.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday as more signs of economies reopening around the world helped investors shrug off a flare up in U.S.-China tensions. Hong Kong markets underformed due to the protest against China's planned national security law for the city.

European shares are higher amid optimism the economies will pick up momentum as countries gradually lifting lockdown restrictions and reopening their businesses.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are up $0.26, or 0.78%, at $33.51 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $7.20, or 0.41%, at $1,728.30 an ounce, while Silver futures for July are are lower by $0.152, or 0.85%, at $17.541 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.