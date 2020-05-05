Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note Tuesday morning, tracking higher futures and a jump in crude oil prices.

Markets in Asia and Europe firmed up amid reports several countries across the world have eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Data showed Canada's trade deficit widened to C$ 1.4 billion in March 2020 from a downwardly revised C$ 0.89 billion in the previous month.

Exports from Canada fell 4.7% from a month earlier to CAD 46.3 billion in March, the lowest level since January 2018, while imports Canada declined 3.5% from a month earlier to CAD 47.7 billion, the lowest since October 2017.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 124.70 points, or 0.85%, at 14,745.04. The index touched a low of 14,518.07 in early trades.

In company news, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO) reported first-quarter profit of US$193 million or 39 cents per diluted share, up from US$104 million or 20 cents per diluted share a year ago. The company also said that it expects revenue to fall in the second quarter and that it is reducing its expectations for growth this year due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Weston Ltd. (WN.TO) reported adjusted net profit of $239 million or $1.55 per share for the first quarter, up from $201 million or $1.30 per diluted share in the same period in 2019. It attributed the increase to an improvement in the underlying operating performance of the company and an increase in the its ownership interest in Loblaw.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has cut its capital spending guidance for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has reported a first-quarter loss of $284 million.

Asian stocks rose in thin holiday trade on Tuesday after several countries across the world eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. A rally in shares of major U.S. technology companies overnight also helped soothe worries over a recent spike in Sino-U.S. tensions over the coronavirus' origin.

Markets in China, South Korea and Japan were closed for Labor Day, Children's Day and Accession Day, respectively.

European stocks are rising sharply today, rebounding from losses in the previous session, with investors indulging in some strong buying after several countries across Europe and the Middle East eased lockdown restrictions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are rising $2.51, or 12.3%, at $22.90 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $9.10, or 0.52%, at $1,704.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are rising $0.100, or 0.68%, at $14.484 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0055, or 0.25%, at $2.3180 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.