Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday amid a deescalation in Middle East tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump ruling out military actions, and instead, hinting at more sanctions on Iran.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN that America stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime".

Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran "does not seek escalation or war" after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a "measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq".

A positive trend across Asian and European markets, and higher crude oil prices are also likely to support an uptick in prices.

On the trade front, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to travel to Washington to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. next week.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended flat at 17,167.82, after very nearly hitting a new all-time high. The index rose to 17,229.88 in the session, falling just short of a record high of 17,230.58.

In company news, Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) said its adjusted Net Income decreased slightly by 0.6% to $35.7 million in the third quarter compared to $35.9 million in the third quarter last year.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) has announced plans to reduce per-barrel greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by the end of 2030, as the country's oil industry faces growing pressure from environmental activists.

Asian stocks rallied on Thursday as investors cheered U.S. President Donald Trump's tempered response to Iranian missile attacks.

Trump said there were no casualties from Iran's Wednesday attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, and indicated the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions, but not respond militarily.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are gaining $0.30, or about 0.5%, at $59.91 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down $5.80, or 0.37%, at $1,554.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.172, or 0.95%, at $17.995 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0100, or 0.36%, at $2.8020 per pound.

