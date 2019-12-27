Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Friday morning, tracking cues from Asian and European markets, where the mood was fairly upbeat amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade deal.

Firm crude oil prices may also aid sentiment.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 51.44 points, or 0.3%, at 17,180.15, a new all-time closing high.

The market remained closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to sell a 65% equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project to KKR and Alberta Investment Management Corporation on behalf of certain AIMCo clients.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) announced on Wednesday that it has completed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Carbonite, Inc., provider of cloud-based subscription data protection, backup, disaster recovery and endpoint security to small and medium-sized businesses and prosumers. Open Text acquired the shares of Carbonite at $23.00 per share.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, an Israeli firm, said on Wednesday that it would invest up to $1.2 billion together with Canada's Manulife Investment Management in U.S. real estate.

Asian markets ended higher, tracking major U.S. averages, which closed at record highs on Thursday.

The major European markets are moving higher amid optimism about U.S.-China trade deal.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.10, or 0.16%, at $61.78 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $1.60, or 0.1%, at 1,516.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.080, or 0.44%, at $17.910 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0130, or 0.47%, at $2.8360 per pound.

