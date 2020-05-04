Bay Street Seen Opening On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Monday amid renewed concerns about U.S.-China trade war, continuing worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and revenue warnings from some top U.S. companies.

Weak crude oil prices are also likely to weigh on the market.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated following comments from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory. Pompeo did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 160.40 points, or 1.09%, at 14,620.34, about 100 points off the day's low of 14,520.20.

In company news, Air Canada (AC.TO) reported a loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of this financial year compared with a profit of $345 million a year ago. Loss amounted to $4.00 per diluted share compared with a profit of $1.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Travel restrictions imposed by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic hurt the airliner's business in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Constellation Brands Inc's subsidiary has exercised warrants to buy Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) shares, increasing its stake in Canopy to 38.6%.

Asian stocks ended lower on Monday amid rising tensions between the United States and China over the origin of coronavirus.

After U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Beijing in retaliation over the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in China's Wuhan region.

European stocks are sliding sharply on U.S.-China tensions, warnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc. about earnings, Warren Buffet's announcement that Berkshire Hathaway has completely exited its stakes in the four major U.S. airlines.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are declining $0.60, or 2.96%, at $19.18 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $16.30, or 0.96%, at $1,717.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.202, or 1.35%, at $15.140 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are down $0.0075, or 0.32%, at $2.3045 per pound.

