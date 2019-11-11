Bay Street Seen Opening On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note on Monday, as uncertainty about Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, weak economic data from Asia and Europe, and the political unrest in Hong Kong are likely to force investors to stay cautious.

After some positive news about U.S.-China trade deal during the earlier part of the previous week, U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday that he had not agreed to end tariffs on Chinese goods as part of a trade deal, raising uncertainty about a potential trade agreement between the two countries.

On Saturday, Trump said the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.

Investors are likely to track earnings reports and other corporate news for some direction.

On Friday, the benchmark benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 71.67 points, or 0.43%, at 16,877.42, extending gains to a sixth successive session.

In company news, TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) said the Keystone pipeline has restarted after breach in North Dakota. The company said the line has returned to service after a breach that leaked an estimated 1.4 million litres of oil in northeastern North Dakota late last month.

The company says it will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure with a gradual increase in the volume of crude oil moving through the system.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Monday, as traders largely stayed cautious, digesting a mixed bag of regional economic data and amid concerns over the political unrest in Hong Kong and continued uncertainty around a proposed Sino-U.S. trade deal.

European stocks were mostly subdued with political uncertainty in Spain, the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong, Moody's warning on Britain's sovereign debt and the uncertainty about U.S.-China trade negotiations weighing on sentiment.

In commodities, crude oil futures for December were declining $0.58, or 1.01%, at $56.68 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were little changed at $1,462.79 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were down $0.043, or 0.26%, at $16.780 an ounce.

