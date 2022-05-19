Bay Street Seen Opening On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Lower U.S. and Canadian futures and weakness in global markets amid rising worries about inflation and slowing growth point to a negative start for Canadian stocks on Thursday.

In earnings news, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD.TO) reported net Loss of $114.5 million, or $0.77 per share for the fourth-quarter, as compared to a net loss of $42.0 million, or $0.34 per share.

ATS Automation Cooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO) reported a net income of $39.9 million for the fourth quarter, up 67.6% over the year-ago quarter.

On the economic front, data on Canadian raw materials prices and producer prices for the month of April, and the new housing price index for April are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market tumbled on across the board selling on Wednesday as data showing continued surge in inflation and looming interest rate hikes weighed on sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 389.63 points or 1.9% at 20,101.38, around 60 points off the day's low of 20,040.48.

Asian stocks closed weak on Thursday after U.S. retail giants Target and Walmart missed earnings expectations by wide margins and issued back-to-back profit warnings, raising concerns over downside risks to growth.

European stocks are firmly down in negative territory today, extending losses from the previous session, with mounting concerns over high inflation and slowing global growth forcing investors to switch over to the safe haven of the dollar and bonds.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.29 or 1.19% at $108.30 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $13.80 or 076% at $1,829.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.246 or 1.14% at $21.790 an ounce.

