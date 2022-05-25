Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, tracking commodity prices. While crude oil prices are notably higher, bullion prices are weak.

Earnings updates from banks are likely to make a significant impact on the market. The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due later in the day, might also make an impact.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported adjusted net income of $2,765 million for the second quarter of this financial year, compared to adjusted net income of $2,475 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported adjusted net income of $2,187 million for the second quarter of this fiscal, up 4% from $2,095 million a year ago.

The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday after fluctuating over the course of the trading day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day up 88.59 points or 0.4% at 20,286.20 after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line in early trading.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury yields pulled back following weak U.S. new home sales data and a profit warning by Snapchat owner Snap Inc. The overall mood in equity markets remained largely cautious after China's capital Beijing further tightened its Covid-19 restrictions.

European stocks are losing some ground after opening higher this morning, as investors assess the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary tightening amid signs of softer U.S. growth.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.37 or 1.25% at $111.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $11.70 or 0.65% at $1,853.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.298 or 1.33% at $21.765 an ounce.

