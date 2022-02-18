Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open on a mixed note Friday morning, with investors reacting to employment and retail sales data.

Weak commodity prices and lingering geopolitical concerns may weigh on stocks and limit upside.

Data on Canadian retail sales for the month of December is due at 8:30 AM ET. Retail sales excluding autos in Canada increased 1.1% month-on-month in November of 2021, below 1.3% in October. Retail Sales increased 4.4% in November of 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

ADP's employment data, and a reading of Canada's new housing price index are also due at 8:30 AM ET. Employment in Canada increased by 19,200 in December of 2021, the lowest in 4 months.

Air Canada (AC.TO) reported fourth quarter 2021 operating loss of $503 million compared to an operating loss of $1.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) reported fourt-quarter net income of $30.6 million, down 37% compared to net income of $48.9 million in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Thursday amid rising worries about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Rising inflation and imminent interest rate hikes weighed as well. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 207.31 points or 0.97% at 21,176.33, slightly off the day's low of 21,160.09.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, but losses were limited after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week.

European stocks are mostly up with modest gains after reports of planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine and Moscow's claims around a troop withdrawal. However, the mood remains cautious following steep losses on Wall Street overnight.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.08 or 2.28% at $89.68 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.20 or 0.38% at $1,894.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $23.865 an ounce.

