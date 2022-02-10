Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Thursday morning with investors tracking earnings announcements and commodity prices for direction.

U.S. consumer price data is likely to significantly impact sentiment as inflation report will help set expectations for how the U.S. Federal Reserve will set monetary policy at its March 15-16 meeting.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to C$27.34 million or C$2.05 per share from C$37.52 million or C$2.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A.TO) reported net income of $3.46 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $663 million, an increase of 145% over the same period last year.

Telus International Inc (TIXT.TO) reported Q4 net income of $36 million and full-year net income of $78 million, compared with $21 million and $103 million in the prior year, respectively.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) reported net income of $151.9 million or $1.41 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $107.0 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as fairly impressive earnings updates from several companies and optimism about economic growth helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 227.01 points or 1.06% at 21,604.19 after climbing to a high of 21,650.79 intraday.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher in muted trading on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price data later in the day for further signs of accelerating inflation.

European stocks are a bit sluggish with investors reacting to the latest batch of earnings updates and looking ahead to U.S. consumer inflation data.

In commodities, West Texas International Crude oil futures are up $0.91 or 1.02% at $90.57 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.10 or 0.16% at $1,833.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.84 or 0.35% at $23.425.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.