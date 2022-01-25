Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Tuesday morning, tracking the trend in European stock markets and commodity prices.

The mood is likely to remain cautious with investors looking ahead to the policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. Geopolitical concerns may continue to weigh on the market.

The Fed, which commences its two-day monetary policy meeting today, is expected to hold rates unchanged for now, but is likely to signal hikes in the foreseeable future.

The Canadian central bank is also set to announce its rate decision on Wednesday.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported first-quarter net earnings of $207 .7 million, up 8.6% and adjusted net earnings of $214 .2 million, up 8.3%, and up 22.0% and 18.4% respectively over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Canadian stock market plunged deeper into the red after opening with a big negative gap Monday morning, but recovered gradually in afternoon trades on bargain hunting to eventually close just modestly down.

Worries about mounting geopolitical tensions and concerns about likely monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve pushed the market deep down into negative territory early on in the session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked more than 700 points to 19,912.59, ended the day with a loss of just 50.09 points or 0.24% at 20,571.30.

Asian stocks tumbled on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of FOMC meet on Wednesday, which is expected to give clues on its monetary policy direction. Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar after NATO announced that it was putting forces on standby to prepare for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory, recovering after the sell-off in the previous session. Amid expectations of earlier interest-rate hikes, market participants expect clarity in the scheduled FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.10 or 0.12% at $83.41 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.80 or 0.21% at $1,837.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.100 or 0.4% at $23.700 an ounce.

