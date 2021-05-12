Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, tracking commodity prices and a slightly positive trend in European markets.

Data on U.S. consumer inflation for the month of April is likely to make a significant impact on price movements.

The Canadian market recovered well on Tuesday after a sharp plunge that saw the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index losing nearly 280 points in early trades. The index finally ended with a loss of 87.84 points or 0.45% at 19,274.04.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) reported net loss of $1.68 million in the quarter ended March 2021, compared with net loss of $11.07 million in the year-ago quarter.

Asian markets ended weak due to continued selling pressure amid rising inflation expectations and valuation concerns. The mood was cautious with investors looking ahead to U.S. consumer inflation data due out later in the day for direction.

European stocks are modestly higher, rebounding after sharp losses in the previous session. Encouraging earnings and optimism about a strong economic recovery appear to be prompting investors to pick up stocks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $0.88 or 1.35% at $66.16 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $2.50 or 0.13% at $1,833.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.201 or $0.72% at $27.466 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.