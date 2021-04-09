Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Friday morning, with investors tracking the jobs data and weak commodity prices.

Data released by Statistics Canada a little while ago showed employment in Canada increased by 303,100 in March, with full time employment surging up by 175,400. Meanwhile, part time employment dropped to 127,800 in the month, after coming in at 171,000 a month earlier.

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.5%, after coming in at 8.2% a month earlier. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to be 8% in March.

The Canadian stock market ended at a new high on Thursday as the mood continued to remain positive amid optimism about global economic recovery. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 99.80 points or 0.52% at 19,228.87, the highest level of the session.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B.TO) reported second quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of C$0.18 compared to C$0.12 a year ago. Second quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$35.30 million from C$18.52 million, prior year. Earnings per share was C$0.17 compared to C$0.09.

Asian stocks ended weak on Friday as U.S.-China tensions and concerns about rising inflation in China overshadowed investor optimism over the global economic recovery.

Despite coming off early lows, European markets are a bit subdued today, weighed down by signs of rising inflation in China and weak industrial production data from Germany and France.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for May are down $0.22 or 0.37% at $59.38 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $13.60 or 0.77% at $1,744.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.365 or 1.4% at $25.220 an ounce.

