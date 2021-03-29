Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Monday morning amid a lack of positive triggers. Weak bullion prices may weigh on materials shares.

Worries about a surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of Europe and extension of lockdown measures in many places may also prompt investors to stay cautious.

The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Friday, led by gains in energy and materials shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 101.48 points or 0.54% at 18,752.58, slightly off the session's high of 18,758.57. The index shed about 0.5% in the week.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC.TO), which together with Tryg A/S agreed to buy International P&C Insurer RSA Insurance Group plc for a total consideration of about 7.2 billion pounds, said Monday that it will issue C$250 million principal amount of 4.125% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes, series 1, due 31 March 2081.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as new coronavirus cases increased in the U.S., and China imposed retaliatory sanctions on U.S. and Canadian individuals and entities during the weekend. Chinese shares moved higher on data showing an increase in China's industrial profits in the first two months of 2021.

After a slightly higher start and a subsequent fall, European stocks are slightly up a little past noon. A warning from the European Commission that the European Union is at the start of a third wave of the pandemic is weighing on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.52 or 0.85% at $61.49 a barrel.

Gold futures are sliding $8.50 or 0.5% at $1,723.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.270 or 1.08% at $24.844 an ounce.

