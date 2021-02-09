Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Tuesday with investors making somewhat cautious moves, looking for direction after six successive days of gains.

Slightly sluggish crude oil prices may weigh on energy stocks, while firm bullion prices could trigger another round of buying at some counters in the materials section.

The Canadian stock market recorded fresh all-time intraday and closing highs on Monday, extending gains to a sixth straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 194.36 points or 1.07% at 18,330.26, slightly off the day's high of 18,333.83, a new all-time high. Scoring gains on all five sessions, the index moved up 4.6% last week.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) reported a net loss of $829 million for the third quarter, a $720 million wider loss versus, compared to a year ago, due largely to impairment and restructuring charges and other related charges of $416 million.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as U.S. lawmakers edged closer to a new stimulus for the world's top economy and a senior Federal Reserve official shrugged off concerns that further fiscal stimulus might generate an unhealthy jump in inflation this year.

European stocks are weak as investors book profits, cashing in recent strong gains powered by vaccine rollouts, falling coronavirus infections and U.S. stimulus hopes.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are down $0.10 or 0.19% at $57.87 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $10.90 or 0.6% at $1,845.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.160 or 0.48% at $27.736 an ounce.

