Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed open Friday morning with investors reacting to the latest batch of economic data and earnings reports.

Uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election and lingering worries about growth due to the continued spread of coronavirus infections and stricter lockdown measures are likely to weigh on sentiment.

In economic news, Canada's GDP grew 1.2% in August after rising 3.1% a month earlier.

The industrial product price index in Canada dropped 0.1% over a month earlier in September, falling after rising in the previous four months. Year-on-year, producer prices went down 2.2%.

Meanwhile, raw materials prices in Canada fell 2.2% in September, after falling 3.2% a month earlier. Year-on-year, prices fell 9.4% in September 2020, compared to a 7.6% y-o-y drop in the previous month.

On Thursday the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index finished with a gain of 84.13 points or 0.54% at 15,670.70, after scaling a low of 15,514.59 and a high of 15,738.19 intraday.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported third quarter net earnings of C$292 million, up from C$278 million in the prior-year quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported a loss of $85.1 million for the quarter ended September 2020 compared with profit of $2.76 billion a year ago when its results were boosted by the sale of a 10.01% stake in Highway 407 ETR. Loss per share was 48 cents in the latest quarter compared with a profit of of $15.70 per diluted share a year ago.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) said it posted a net profit of $73.6 million in the third quarter compared with $42.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted share was 99 cents in the latest quarter compared with 60 cents per share a year earlier.

TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.To) reported net earnings of CS$6 million for the quarter ended September 2020 compared with C$24 million in the year-ago quarter.

Asian stocks ended lower on Friday weighed down by rising coronavirus cases and jitters over the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

European stocks are swinging between gains and losses amid somewhat lackluster moves by investors due to uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, and the spread of coronavirus infections and tougher lockdown restrictions in several places across the continent.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.11 or 0.31% at $36.05 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $12.80 or 0.7% at $1,880.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.285 or 1.22% at $23.645 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.