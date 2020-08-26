Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a mixed start Wednesday morning, tracking quarterly earnings from major banks and reacting to lower crude oil prices.

Optimism about progress in U.S.-China trade talks will aid sentiment. However, investors may largely refrain from making significant moves as they look ahead to Thursday's Jackson Hole meeting, during which Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give details on the Federal Reserve's framework review.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a small loss of 9.16 points or 0.1% at 16,617.48, recovering well from the day's low of 16,523.86.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported third-quarter net profit of $602 million or $1.66 per diluted share compared with $608 million or $1.66 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said it posted a profit of $3.20 billion or $2.20 per diluted share for its latest quarter compared with $3.26 billion or $2.22 per diluted share a earlier. Revenue totaled $12.92 billion, up from $11.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

Asian stocks ended flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the U.S. central bank's view on inflation and monetary policy.

European stocks are edging higher after a weak start with optimism about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and hopes about additional stimulus from Germany and France triggering some buying interest at several counters.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are down $0.21 or 0.48% at $43.14 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down marginally at $1,922.60 an ounce. Silver futures for September are rising $0.167 or 0.64% at $26.440 an ounce. Copper futures for September are up $0.0200 or 0.68% at $2.9540 per pound.

