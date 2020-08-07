Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Friday morning, reacting to jobs data from Canada and the U.S., rising U.S.-China tensions, and tracking quarterly earnings announcements and commodity prices

While Canada has reported a bigger than expected increase in employment in the month of July, the U.S. saw a smaller than expected increase in employment last month.

Lower crude oil and gold prices may also weigh on the market.

Data released by Statistics Canada a little while ago showed the Canadian economy created 418,500 jobs in July of 2020, easing from a record 952,900 in the previous month. However, the numbers came in above market expectations.

Full Time Employment in Canada increased by 73,200 in July of 2020, while part time employment decreased to 345,300 in July from 464,800 in June of 2020.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Canada dropped to 10.9% in July 2020, easing further from April's record high of 13.7%.

The Ivey PMI data is due out at 10 AM ET.

On Thursday, the market ended on a firm note, extending gains to a third straight session, riding on some good results, and data showing a bigger than expected drop in U.S. jobless claims last week. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 77.49 points or 0.47% at 16,579.10.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) reported a loss of US$647 million or $2.17 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of US$452 million or $1.42 per share a year earlier.

Linamar Corp. (LNR.TO) reported a net loss of $37.9 million or 58 cents per diluted share for the second-quarter, compared to a net profit of $150.2 million or $2.28 per share in the same quarter of 2019.

Enerplus Inc. (ERF.TO) reported adjusted net loss was $41.2 million, or $0.19 per share for the second quarter compared to adjusted net income of $74.4 million, or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Friday amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, after the Trump administration unveiled a ban on U.S. transactions with BygeDance's TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat. Investors were also cautious with their moves, as they looked ahead to monthly U.S. jobs data.

European stocks are swinging between gains and losses with rising tensions between the U.S. and China, and the impasse over U.S. stimulus package weighing on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September are down $0.54 or 1.27% at $41.41 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down $13.30 or 0.6% at $2,056.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are lower by $0.0165 or 0.58% at $28.235 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are down $0.0300 or 1.03% at $2.8805 per pound.

