Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Thursday morning with investors reacting to quarterly earnings reports and tracking commodity prices.

Worries about U.S.-China tensions and the coronavirus spread are likely to weigh on stocks, although expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. may help limit market's downside.

On Wednesday, the market ended marginally up after a choppy session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 8.10 points or 0.05% at 16,171.06, after moving between 16,107.73 and 16,196.41.

In company news, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) reported a net loss of C$614 million or C$0.40 per share in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net earnings of C$2.729 billion or C$1.74 per share in the prior year quarter.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss widened to C$48.87 million or C$0.18 per share from C$13.80 million or C$0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported a net loss of C$235 million or C$0.19 per share for the second-quarter, compared to net earnings of C$1.78 billion or C$1.45 per share in the same quarter last year.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) said its net income for the second-quarter fell 41% to $169 million or $1.01 per share from $286 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston to "protect Americans' intellectual property and private information." China vowed to retaliate and said the unilateral closure within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of U.S.' recent actions against China.

European markets are higher with some upbeat earnings news, and hopes for another round of government stimulus in the U.S. outweighing concerns about U.S.-China tensions and prompting investors to pick up stocks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September are down $0.25 or 0.6% at $41.65 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $9.10 or 0.5% at $1,874.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are down $0.254 or 1.1% at $22.890 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are gaining $0.0070 or 0.25% at $2.9315 per pound.

