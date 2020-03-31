Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Tuesday morning, with investors tracking crude oil prices, the latest batch of economic data and new about the virus outbreak.

The Canadian economy advanced 0.1% over a month earlier in January 2020, slowing from a 0.3% expansion in December and matching market expectations.

Canada's Industrial Product Price Index declined 0.5% month-over-month in February of 2020, after dropping 0.3% in the prior month. Producer prices decreased 0.3% in February of 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index in Canada fell 4.7% month-over-month in February of 2020, after a 2.2% drop in the prior month and worse than market expectations of a 0.8%.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 350.76 points, or 2.76%, at 13,038.50, despite having plunged to a low of 12,548.96 in early trades.

In company news, TC Energy Corp. says it is going ahead with construction of its US$8-billion, 1,947-kilometer Keystone XL Pipeline project. The Alberta government will invest approximately US$1.1 billion as equity in the project, while the remaining US$6.9 billion is expected to be funded through a combination of a US$4.2-billion project level credit facility to be fully guaranteed by the Alberta government and a US$2.7-billion investment by TC Energy.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as upbeat economic data from China and Japan partially offset investor worries about the spread of the coronavirus.

After opening higher on strong economic data out of China, European markets are drifting lower now due to reports showing a surge in new infections due to the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are rising $0.71, or 3.53%, at $20.80 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are declining $25.80, or 1.57%, at $1,617.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.058, or 0.41%, at $14.190 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are rising $0.0215, or 1%, at $2.1770 per pound.

